Kajol to play single mother in her next?

Actress Kajol has been away from the silver screen for a while. Her last Bollywood film was opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rohit Shetty’s Dilwale in 2015. But the actress is making a comeback in a role that was written just for her.

Kajol will be seen as a protagonist in Pradeep Sarkar’s directorial to be tentatively titled Ela. The film will go on floors from January 24. While there isn’t much clarity on the details of the film, it is said to be an adaptation of popular Gujarati play Beta Kagdo and will feature Kajol as a single mother to a son. Reports have also surfaced claiming the actress will essay the role of an aspiring singer.

Reports further suggest that the storyline will revolve around Kajol who wants to be a singer since childhood but her dreams are crushed when she marries at a young age. Her marriage too doesn’t last long and while she discovers herself while raising her son alone, she also reconnects with music once again.

The Parineeta director spoke about the film to a leading tabloid and said, “I was offered the script around four months ago. It took me a while to understand the Gujarati tone but eventually, I fell in love with this extremely emotional story which boasts of some really strong characters and there’s a chance of people getting really close to them. This is not like Parineeta, where everything was detailed, this is more free-flowing, a character and music driven film.”

The film will be co-produced by Ajay Devgn and Abhinav Shukla. The release date is yet to be finalized but is expected to hit the theatres on in the second half of 2018. The information regarding the rest of the cast is still kept under the wraps. Kajol was last seen in a negative role in the Tamil film Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (VIP 2) alongside Dhanush. Her role was widely appreciated.