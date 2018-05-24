Kajol unveils her Madame Tussauds statue with a quirky caption!

Kajol is a motor-mouth with her quirk game on point. The actress has never held her words back and spreads a cheer everywhere she goes. Today is when her wax statue at the coveted Madame Tussauds has been unveiled. And she took to social media to reveal her waxed self, with a quirky caption.

Take a look.

Always been a Kajol fan 😉😉😜 A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol) on May 24, 2018 at 4:39am PDT

That’s typical Kajol; funny, in your face, yet adorably honest.

Kajol left on Thursday in the early hours, along with her mother-in-law, to unveil her statue at the museum. She even posted a behind-the-scenes video of all the efforts that went into making her look gorgeous for the event. Also, she revealed that this would be the first time that she and her daughter Nysa would walk the red carpet together. Nysa has earlier walked the red carpet with her father, actor Ajay Devgn, for the LIFF in 2016.

We must say that Kajol’s statue is one of the best when it comes to those of Bollywood stars. All of her features have been carved perfectly.

When it comes to work, Kajol will next be seen in a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Zero’. She is also working on ‘Eela’, which is an Ajay Devgn production. Can’t wait to see you back in action on screen, babe!