image
Thursday, January 3rd 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

back
Ajay DevgnBollywoodEntertainmentKajolnysaPhotobombpicturesvacationYug
nextDeepika Padukone's mantra for 2019 is being ‘unique’
ALSO READ

NickYanka, Disha Patani, Kajol, Kareena: Exotic vacations Bollywood celebs are soaked in

Akshay Kumar had an Abhimaan moment, courtesy wife Twinkle Khanna

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrate the holidays in sunny Thailand