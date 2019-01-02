Bollywood Kajol was raising a toast to 2019, but look who photobombed her Murtuza Nullwala January 02 2019, 7.19 pm January 02 2019, 7.19 pm

Ajay Devgn and Kajol are vacationing in Thailand with their kids. The two actors have been giving us major vacation goals thanks to the pictures they are sharing on social media. Like every celeb, Kajol posted a picture of herself entering 2019. But wait, someone photobombed her picture! Guess who would it be?

Kajol posted a picture where she is trying to raise a toast to a tall circus man and Ajay has photobombed the picture by coming in between the legs of the tall man. Though Kajol and Ajay have been married for 20 years, the kind of relationship they share is like that of teenagers. We got to see their nok-jhok when they came on the Koffee With Karan 6 a few weeks ago. It was one of the most entertaining episodes of Karan Johar’s chat show. By the way, we will get to see them on the big screen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior which is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

Apart from this picture, the two actors have shared a lot of photos from their vacation where they chilling with their kids. After having a look at the pictures, you guys will also feel like going for a vacation with your family.

