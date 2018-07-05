Kajol’s Bollywood comeback titled as Helicopter Eela, teaser poster out

Kajol was last seen on the big screen in Tamil movie Velaiilla Pattadhari 2. But, her last Bollywood movie was 2015 release Dilwale in which she starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol is all set for her Bollywood comeback with Helicopter Eela which was earlier tentatively titled as Eela. The teaser poster of the film has been dropped.

The poster features Riddhi Sen who also plays the lead role in the film. Kajol will be seen playing the role of a single mother who aspires to be a singer. After having a look at the poster Eela seems to be a light-hearted film. We are now surely waiting for a poster featuring Kajol as we would love to see the actress’ look in the movie.

Helicopter Eela is also stars Neha Dhupia in the pivotal role and after her amazing performance in Tumhari Sulu we are looking forward to her act in this one too. The movie is directed by Pradeep Sarkar who had last helmed Mardaani which starred Kajol’s cousin Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

Helicopter Eela is produced by Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada, and co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Vikrant Sharma, Reshmaa Kadakia, Kushal Kantilal Gada and Neeraj Gala. It will be hitting the screens on September 14, 2018.