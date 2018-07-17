Kajol’s recreation of an iconic scene from K3G is bound to leave you in splits!

Kajol is one of the most terrific performers in the film industry. Her characters in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Gupt, Dushman, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and My Name Is Khan, to name a few are enough to prove her fabulous acting skills.

Now, she has recreated an iconic dialogue from the movie Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The dialogue is “Gamla… Gamla Nahi Vaas”. The scene leaves us in splits everytime we see the movie because Kajol got the comic timing just bang on.

Now, in a radio interview in London, the host asked the actress to recreate the epic line and within a fraction of a second, Kajol got herself into the avatar of Anjali from K3G and instantly recreated the dialogue with the same expressions.

It’s been 17 long years that the movie released and it’s just wow to see Kajol enacting the same with the same gusto. Hats off woman!

Workwise, she is busy promoting her forthcoming flick Helicopter Eela that’s directed by Pradeep Sarkar and produced by actor-husband Ajay Devgn, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada and Aksshay Jayantilal Gada. The movie is slated to release on September 14, 2018.