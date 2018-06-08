Kajol’s style outing reminds us of a geisha but we have no complains

Kajol might not have a good fashion history, but that does not mean she is an eternal failure. While the actress has some stellar perfomances on the silver screen, her style off-screen has been rather lukewarm. Our paparazzi clicked the actress at an event on Friday and we must say Kajol’s style stint was applaud-worthy.

After getting her first wax statue in Singapore, Bollywood actress Kajol is now lending her voice for the Hindi version of the famous animated film ‘Incredibles 2’. Kajol has voiced the character of Helen Parr, Elastigirl in the film. Wearing a beige coloured jumpsuit with a huge sash to match, Kajol looked wonderful. Simple yet pretty. While the look is smooth, we do think she looks a bit like a geisha.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai girl accessorised the outfit with a pair of circular gold danglers, eye-brows neatly done and last but not the least, some apt nude makeup with a hint of a non-glossy pout. All in all, the actress risked it for good.

Verdict: We think this is a breath of fresh fashion air to see Kajol dressed this well. We think that the main drawback is the lack of colours. No contrast, so few minus scores.

Fashion score: 7.5/10! You've passed our style test, Kajol!