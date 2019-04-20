image
  3. Bollywood
Kajol shares a picture posing with her daughter Nysa who turns year older today

Bollywood

Kajol's wish for daughter Nysa on her birthday is the sweetest

Kajol's daughter Nysa Devgn turns 16 today.

back
Ajay DevgnHelicopter EelaKajolNysa DevgnTaanaji
nextMental Hai Kya: Deepika Padukone’s NGO criticizes Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's film

within