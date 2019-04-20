Kajol's wish for daughter Nysa on her birthday is the sweetest

Onkar Kulkarni April 20 2019, 7.13 pm April 20 2019, 7.13 pm

In her last film Helicopter Eela, Kajol played an on-screen mother to a son. The actress’s role in the film is of that of an over-possessive mother. Over-possessive or not, we have always seen Kajol talking about her kids. In her latest Instagram post, the actress is at it again. This time she takes the opportunity to wish her daughter Nysa on her birthday. The post has a picture of Kajol posing next to her daughter and the mother-daughter duo is all smiles.

The post also has a heartfelt message, where Kajol calls Nysa her heartbeat. On April 20, today, Nysa turns sweet 16. In one of her earlier interviews with the media, Kajol had talked about her equation with Nysa. She had said, "We have that kind of a relationship where we are able to talk to each other about a lot of things. But not everything because at the end of the day, I'm her mother. I still scold her and she will be like, 'But whyyyy mom!.' So, overall, we are in a good space."

Kajol is gearing up for Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior. As per reports she plays Ajay Devgn’s wife in the film. They have starred together in films like Goondaraj, Hulchul, Ishq, Pyar To Hona Hi Tha, Dil Kya Kare, Raju Chacha, U Me Aur Hum, Haal-e-dil among others.

Kajol shot for a song sequence for Tanaaji on a lavish set, complete with elaborate rangoli and diyas, constructed in Mumbai's Film City. It features Kajol in a traditional Maharashtrian outfit from the 17th century. Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut, who earlier shared some stills from the film. Om Raut debuted as a director with Marathi film Lokmanya: Ek Yug Purush while Tanaaji will be his Bollywood debut project.