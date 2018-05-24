Kalank actors Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt catch up at a special screening of Bucket List

Abhishek Varman's Kalank boasts of a powerful cast. And there are two special attractions about it. The primary one is certainly about Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt coming together again. These two youngsters have added Mida's touch to whichever film they've done. Their chemistry never fails to strike a chord. But more than that, this marks the almost epic reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. Once rumoured to be lovers, Sanjay and Madhuri astonished everyone when they decided to share the screen in Kalank!

Meanwhile, Madhuri is trying her luck at regional cinema. Bucket List, her first Marathi film which has already aroused enough curiosity, hits the screens soon. At a special screening of the film, Varun and Alia also made an appearance. The three posed together, and it makes us all the more eager for Kalank now!

For those uninitiated, Sridevi was signed for Kalank and was absolutely excited about it. After her untimely demise, Madhuri (one of her closest friends from B-town) joined the cast. Sridevi's elder daughter Janhvi Kapoor also attended the special screening of Bucket List.

Directed by Tejas Vijay Deoskar, Bucket List releases on 25th May. Kalank, on the other hand, is set to hit the theatres in April 2019.