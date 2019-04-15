image
  3. Bollywood
Kalank: Twitterati calls Karan Johar a hypocrite for Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon

Bollywood

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a tag of 'hypocrite'

Kalank song Aira Gaira featuring Kriti Sanon may be good for the film but producer Karan Johar is in trouble.

back
Aira GairaAlia BhattKalankkaran joharKriti SanonMadhuri Dixitsanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextGame of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message for Sansa Stark aka Sophie Turner

within