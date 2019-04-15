Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a tag of 'hypocrite'

Rushabh Dhruv April 15 2019, 12.44 pm April 15 2019, 12.44 pm

Abhishek Varman's directorial and Karan Johar's production venture Kalank is one of the most anticipated films of 2019. With an ensemble cast consisting of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit, the magnum opus is said to take fans through a beautiful town called Husnabad (set in 1945). The makers are trying their best to keep fans hooked by releasing teasers, trailers, and songs of the film. On Saturday, a new item song titled Aira Gaira was dropped online which features actress Kriti Sanon alongside Varun and Aditya, and oh boy, must say the girl has got moves.

In the song, Kriti is one mesmerising dancer who shakes a leg with our two heroes and is lust upon by hundreds of other men. No wonder she has cast her spell on Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur! The three show off their moves in the track crooned by Antara Mitra, Javed Ali and Tushar Joshi. The backdrop boasts of lit and decorated outdoor, suggesting that some festival is being celebrated. But wait as there is another side to this story, while a few fans are going gaga over the item number, some have called Karan Johar a HYPOCRITE. FYI, it was in 2017 when Karan Johar had said in an interview that he will never feature an item number in his films. KJo was quoted as saying, “The moment you put a woman in the centre and a thousand men looking at her lustingly, it’s setting the wrong example. As a filmmaker, I have made those mistakes and I will never do it again.” We wonder what's Karan Johar's stance on this. Meanwhile, check out a few fan reactions below:

Really, people still take @karanjohar seriously??he's always been a fair weather friend. The man is the definition of a Joke!! 🤣😭😭🙄 https://t.co/cj1PVxFrFU — beequeensrk (@db_starlett) April 13, 2019

Walking the talk is not everyone's cup of "Koffee". 🙃 https://t.co/Egcy64LIxz — Ankita (@AnkitaB06249502) April 13, 2019

The only A list that @karanjohar belongs to is the A list of hypocrisy.... https://t.co/H1qw3HUWgA — Tasneem (@tasisme) April 14, 2019

these moves, this nudging of male actors and ishaarebaazi is anything but cool or cute!....take some responsibility if your medium has so much impact on the society....kya muh dikhaoge khuda ko??? — Nadine (@rowlingrides) April 13, 2019

Produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank will hit the screens on April 17. Going by the trailer, all we can say is that it has the potential to make it big at the box office. We are waiting...