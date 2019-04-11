Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan have a ‘first class’ time in Jaipur

Abhishek Singh April 11 2019, 9.16 pm April 11 2019, 9.16 pm

The Kalank team is out there and rearing to go. Promotions for the film began a good three weeks ago and there’s no stopping this team. Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapoor have been about the city promoting their film and speaking to the media. After weeks of promotions in Mumbai, Alia and Varun jetted to Jaipur to meet fans ahead of the film’s release. There’s just one more week before the film hits the screens and the cast is working round the clock to ensure this Abhishek Verman-helmed film is a success.

Alia and Varun seem to have brought the house down in the Pink city of Jaipur. Alia rallied for her film, calling fans to make it a success. But it was Varun who stole the show. He got on stage and danced his heart out. No prizes for guessing which song he chose but it was definitely a ‘First Class’ performance.

Speaking on their style statement, Alia paid tribute to the city she was visiting by wearing the most beautiful pink salwar suit. She was a sight to behold. Varun too looked handsome in traditional. He too kept with the theme of the city and wore a powder pink kurta with white pyjamas and black boots.

While Alia, Varun, Sonakshi and Aditya have been working hard to make the right noise about their film, Madhuri Dixit has joined them occasionally. Sanjay Dutt, for the most part, has been missing in action. While he may be missing in action for the promotions, it will definitely not be the case when the film releases on April 17. Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt will be reunited on the big screen after over two decades.