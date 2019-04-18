image
  3. Bollywood
Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highest opening day of 2019

Bollywood

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highest opening day of 2019

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s Kalank hit the theatres on Wednesday, here’s the first day collection of the film.

back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentKalankkaran joharMadhuri Dixitsanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextKalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hilarious memes

within