Karan Johar’s recently released Kalank reunites Student Of The Year stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and has been one of the most-hyped films of 2019. The multi-starrer film, helmed by Abhishek Varman, is set in 1945 in the pre-independence British era. The film hit the screens on Wednesday and is breaking records just a day after its release. With an opening collection of 21-22 crore nett, Kalank now stands with the highest opening day of 2019.
According to Box Office India, it is also the highest opening day ever for a Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer. The site adds that the film has beat Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari which stands with the collection of Rs 21 crore. However, it predicts that the film might have a tough path ahead. “The real value of this initial will only be known in a few days though the Mahavir Jayanti holiday tends to give a 25 per cent boost but no big film has released on this day in recent past," it adds.
Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highest opening day of 2019
The film opened to mixed reviews on Wednesday. While some called it a film with over-the-top set and gorgeous costumes, others claimed that the story lacks soul and is ‘too predictable’. Moreover, it will face a stiff competition with another big release of 2019, Avengers: Endgame, that is releasing on April 26. FYI, Endgame is expected to open big in India and ultimately impact Kalank at the BO.
Talking about the film, Alia mentioned in a recent interview that it has given her a chance to play a ‘full-on’ Hindi film heroine which she was dying to portray. “Everyone is reacting to the way I look. I've never really gone this way... the full-on Hindi film heroine look which I've been dying to do ever since I became an actor. This is the kind of heroine I grew up watching and savouring. This is why I wanted to act in Hindi films. And for me, this ‘heroine look' is a big challenge, because I've always considered myself a bit of a tomboy,” she told Times Now.