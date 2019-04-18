Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highest opening day of 2019

Darshana Devi April 18 2019, 1.10 pm April 18 2019, 1.10 pm

Karan Johar’s recently released Kalank reunites Student Of The Year stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt and has been one of the most-hyped films of 2019. The multi-starrer film, helmed by Abhishek Varman, is set in 1945 in the pre-independence British era. The film hit the screens on Wednesday and is breaking records just a day after its release. With an opening collection of 21-22 crore nett, Kalank now stands with the highest opening day of 2019.

According to Box Office India, it is also the highest opening day ever for a Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer. The site adds that the film has beat Akshay Kumar-Parineeti Chopra’s Kesari which stands with the collection of Rs 21 crore. However, it predicts that the film might have a tough path ahead. “The real value of this initial will only be known in a few days though the Mahavir Jayanti holiday tends to give a 25 per cent boost but no big film has released on this day in recent past," it adds.

The film opened to mixed reviews on Wednesday. While some called it a film with over-the-top set and gorgeous costumes, others claimed that the story lacks soul and is ‘too predictable’. Moreover, it will face a stiff competition with another big release of 2019, Avengers: Endgame, that is releasing on April 26. FYI, Endgame is expected to open big in India and ultimately impact Kalank at the BO.

Talking about the film, Alia mentioned in a recent interview that it has given her a chance to play a ‘full-on’ Hindi film heroine which she was dying to portray. “Everyone is reacting to the way I look. I've never really gone this way... the full-on Hindi film heroine look which I've been dying to do ever since I became an actor. This is the kind of heroine I grew up watching and savouring. This is why I wanted to act in Hindi films. And for me, this ‘heroine look' is a big challenge, because I've always considered myself a bit of a tomboy,” she told Times Now.