Kalank: Alia Bhatt kickstarts the last schedule, resumes work post New Year break

After setting the box office on fire with Raazi, Alia Bhatt is all set for her next slate of films. The actor will soon be sharing the screen space with Varun Dhawan in Kalank and going by their social media posts, the two have been working hard and flying in and out of the city to shoot for the film. The film has finally reached its last schedule and lead Alia took to Instagram to announce the same in the early hours of Monday.

Using a bunny filter on the photo-sharing app, Alia informed fans that she has resumed work after taking a short New Year break. On Sunday, the actor was snapped at the airport along with Sonakshi Sinha, who is also a part of the film, before they headed off to the final shoot location of their film. This also marks the first time the two stunning ladies will be sharing screen space and fans are excited to see the two talented ladies team up.

The film has been in the news since its inception because of its huge ensemble star cast. Besides Varun, Alia and Sonakshi, it also features Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Khemu among others. It’s expected for an April 19 release.