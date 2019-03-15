Kalank: Alia Bhatt oozes beauty in this new poster

How many of you watched the Kalank teaser and thought that the leading ladies looked absolutely surreal? Madhuri Dixit in her regal avatar, Sonakshi Sinha in her gloom that made her look so beautiful and Alia Bhatt with all her sobriety were a treat to our eyes. The makers are now releasing character posters of all the actors, giving us a deeper glimpse into their characters. We earlier showed you the new poster featuring Varun Dhawan who single-handedly combats a wild bull. It is now time for birthday girl Alia Bhatt to brighten up our screens.

Alia, in the new poster, looks majestic in her ethnic avatar. Through the teaser, she wears a calm gaze with a million questions and a half-smile that is bound to leave you intrigued. The poster is no exception. Alia Bhatt, whose character's name in Kalank is Roop, plays a woman who is in love with Varun, but gets married to Aditya Roy Kapur. The film reportedly denses up around a communal tension and Varun's character has to play a key part in it. The teaser already hints at a tragic love story, or maybe more than one?

Kalank is based in the 1940s before India obtained independence from the British. Set in a certain socio-economical backdrop, the riches and the influential also maintained a certain way of life. The film revolves around one such family that is in for a shock after too many hidden secrets of the family start pouring out. The film is also making plenty of noise since it reunites former lovers Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt after many years.

It is slated to release on 19th April 2019.