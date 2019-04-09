Kalank: Alia Bhatt reveals she took inspiration from Pakistani TV show for her character

Ranjini Maitra April 09 2019, 11.38 pm April 09 2019, 11.38 pm

Alia Bhatt's Kalank character Roop is ethereally beautiful but isn't always beaming with joy. It looks like she is playing one of the most intense characters that ever came her way. Alia, who probably encounters a tragedy in her love story with Varun Dhawan (Zafar), had to learn to act and talk in a certain way that helped her add weight to her on-screen presence. In a conversation with PTI, she revealed having consulted old films as well as Fawad Khan's very popular Pakistani TV show Zindagi Gulzar Hai.

"I watched a lot of old films like Mughal-E-Azam and Umrao Jaan to get an understanding of grace and body language. I had to clean my Hindi as I am speaking Urdu (in the film). Abhishek asked me to watch Zindagi Gulzar Hai. The character of the girl in the show is very much how Roop will deal with the situation," she said. This even got a response from Fawad's co-star and Zindagi Gulzar Hai lead actress Sanam Saeed.

As suggested by the teaser, Alia is married off to Aditya Roy Kapur but nothing about that union spells happiness. "She has responsibility on her shoulders so she is not always a happy person. She is vulnerable yet strong. It is difficult (to bring so many) layers - unhappy, vulnerable and strong to a character. Abhishek kept saying that I should not be irritating," the actor added.

In an earlier conversation, she also revealed how the complexity and imperfection of a character always pulled her stronger than a flat and simple character. "In Kalank, every character is flawed in their own way, but they are also strong, which is why they are dynamic. When all of them come together, it leaves so much room for drama, layers and complexities. It’s a true human relationship drama," she said.

Directed by Abhishek Varman and also starring Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit in pivotal roles, Kalank releases on 17th April.