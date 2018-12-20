Bollywood Kalank: Finally a Karan Johar production with no recreated songs Murtuza Nullwala December 20 2018, 2.54 pm December 20 2018, 2.54 pm

Recreating old classic songs is the new trend in Bollywood over the past couple of years. The bug of the recreated version has also bitten Karan Johar and few of his previous production ventures have had at least one recreated song. From Humma Humma (Ok Jaanu), Tamma Tamma Again (Badrinath Ki Dulhania), Ittefaq Se (Ittefaq), Zingaat (Dhadak), Aankh Marey (Simmba) and Tere Bin (Simmba), KJo too went down that road. But one of his upcoming production ventures won’t have a recreated song. We are talking about the movie Kalank.

Varun Dhawan, who plays one of the leads in Kalank, recently conducted a chat session with his fans on Twitter and he replied to a question on the same. One of his fans asked if Kalank will have any remixed song and the actor replied in the negative. He confirmed that there will be no remixed songs in the film, adding that all the tracks are original and composed by Pritam. Finally, we will get a movie without recreated tracks given that a majority of films released these days have a rehashed version of a classic.

Apart from Varun Dhawan, Kalank also stars Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and Kunal Kemmu. The movie is slated to release on April 18, 2019. It brings backs Madhuri and Sanjay on the big screen together after a long gap.