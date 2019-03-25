Kalank: Here's a glimpse of the making of Alia Bhatt and Madhuri Dixit's Ghar Mohe Pardesiya

The makers of Kalank dropped their first song Ghar More Pardesiya a couple of days back. With Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt sharing the frame, the song is magical. Though a lot of fans were left disappointed as we did not get to see Madhuri Dixit dancing, Alia Bhatt's fabulous Kathak moves made up for it. Now, the makers have unveiled the making video of the song that narrates Ramayana, with the cast and the team talking about their experience shooting the song.

The video gives us a sneak-peek into how the entire set with the theme of Ramayana came into being. “There’s the whole depiction of Ramayana that is happening through the street,” Alia says in the video. On the other hand, Madhuri explains the creativity of the song as ‘amazing’ and the imagery as ‘just mind-blowing’. Alia also shares about how nervous she was to do the song as she has never taken formal training in Kathak. This is followed by various shots which showcase Alia rehearsing to deliver her best. She concludes the video by expressing her joy for the song being widely appreciated.

The posters and the trailer have already amped up the anticipation level. Fans are now waiting to see if the film as good as its trailer!

Set in 40s, Kalank boasts of an eternal love story spread across a communal conflict. It has been directed by Abhishek Varman and has been co-produced by Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala and Grandsons. Also starring an ensemble cast which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt, the film hits the screens on April 17.