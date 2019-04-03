Kalank: Here's how Varun Dhawan reacted when asked about replacing Shah Rukh Khan in the film

Ranjini Maitra April 03 2019, 6.47 pm April 03 2019, 6.47 pm

Amid much enthusiasm, the trailer of Kalank was launched on Wednesday, at a suburban multiplex. The teaser, released earlier, evoked quite a lot of curiosity. Since then, everyone curiously awaited the trailer and it would not be wrong to say that we were not disappointed. There were great visuals, some great music and a totally awesome Aditya Roy Kapur who stole the show. As a bonus, at the trailer launch event, some really interesting conversations between the actors and the press took place.

At one such time, Varun Dhawan was asked whether he ever discussed his character with Shah Rukh Khan. Just in case you were not aware, Kalank was in the pipeline for a long time. The demise of Karan Johar's father Yash Johar was one of the reasons for a halt in its progress. SRK was a part of the original star-cast that the makers decided upon and was supposed to play Zafar, which is now being essayed by Varun. The question, though, caused him to giggle.

Or, why just him? A roll of laughter followed as soon as a journalist finished asking and Varun even picked on one of them for laughing!

"Honestly, I never spoke to him on how I should approach the role. I was obviously very aware of Shah Rukh sir and the other star-cast that was supposed to do the film," he said, adding that Karan Johar was originally supposed to direct the film.

"I met Shah Rukh sir a week back and he had seen the Kalank teaser. He had some good things to say and he was very happy. I asked him about my look, he smiled and said that you are working hard and picking the roles that will get you closer to the audience," Varun said.

All is well when you have King Khan's approval!