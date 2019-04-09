Kalank: Here's what Madhuri Dixit has to say on her jugalbandi with Alia Bhatt in the film

Rushabh Dhruv April 09 2019, 3.37 pm April 09 2019, 3.37 pm

The makers of Kalank dropped their first song Ghar More Pardesiya a couple of days ago. With Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt sharing a single frame, the song is magnificent as well as magical. However, a lot of fans were left disappointed as the song did not see Madhuri Dixit dancing. Nevertheless, Alia Bhatt's engrossing Kathak moves made up for the loss. Post the song, the makers also unveiled the making video of Ghar More Pardesiya narrating the Ramayana. But then, being a Madhuri fan and not seeing her dance was kind of a bummer for sure. But don't be sad as the song Tabaah Ho Gaye featuring the Dhak Dhak girl is out now.

It is a beautiful song with Madhuri showing off her classic moves. But much to our dismay, this song too doesn't have Madhuri and Alia dancing together. We were at the press screening of Tabaah Ho Gaya when an elated Madhuri spoke fondly of this song. A question on her jugalbandi with Alia in the film was also raised. However, Madhuri did not give away much. When asked whether we will see Alia and her dancing together, she said NO. But when probed whether the NO was for the song featuring the two or the revelation, she picked up the latter.

Set in the 40s, Kalank boasts of a love story spread across a communal conflict. It has been directed by Abhishek Varman and has been co-produced by Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala and Grandsons. Kalank stars an ensemble cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film hits the screens on April 17, 2019.