Kalank: Karan Johar shares a still of the song Tabah Ho Gaye featuring Madhuri Dixit

Rushabh Dhruv April 08 2019, 2.49 pm April 08 2019, 2.49 pm

The makers of Kalank dropped their first song Ghar More Pardesiya a couple of days ago. With Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt sharing a single frame, the song is magical. However, a lot of fans were left disappointed as they did not get to see Madhuri Dixit dancing but Alia Bhatt's fabulous Kathak moves made up for the loss. Just after the same, the makers also unveiled the making video of the song that narrates the Ramayana. But then, being a Madhuri fan and not seeing her dance is kind of a bummer.

But looks like the wait to see Madhuri Dixit groove on a song from the film will soon be over. On Monday, Karan Johar shared a still and revealed that a new song featuring the evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit will be out on April 9. The song is titled as Tabah Ho Gaye. The post shared by Karan sees Madhuri Dixit amid a dance step all decked up in a striking orange elaborated anarkali. This particular picture of Madhuri reminded us of her 90s days and the grace the actress used to pour in every classical song of hers. Madhuri stars as Bahaar Begum in Kalank. Have a look at the breathtaking photo from the song below. We are damn excited about the song.

“Four years after Gulaab Gang, I’ve choreographed another song for Madhuri (Dixit). All through the film she makes others dance and never dances herself, then, in the climax, when Varun’s (Dhawan) Zafar enters the kotha, she breaks into a mujra,” choreographer Saroj Khan had said about the song. “It is a sad, situational song with fast-paced beats. Madhuri and I danced our hearts out and I’m hopeful that after seeing it, people will remember Saroj Khan again," she added further.Set in the 40s, Kalank boasts of a love story spread across a communal conflict. It has been directed by Abhishek Varman and has been co-produced by Dharma Productions, Fox Star Studios, Nadiadwala and Grandsons. Kalank stars an ensemble cast that includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sanjay Dutt. The film hits the screens on April 17.