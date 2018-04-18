Kalank: Karan Johar’s next will star Madhuri-Sanjay, Varun-Alia and many others

Director Abhishek Varman’s next film had turned heads when it was rumoured that some of Bollywood’s biggest and best would star in it. Fans couldn’t believe it when the word on the streets said Karan Johar managed to convince Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt to work together in the same film. Though the idea of it was too good to be true, people were still reluctant to believe it. But today Karan shared a post on Instagram which put all fears to rest. Oh, and he also revealed the title.

Produced by KJo’s Dharma Productions, the film has a star-studded cast including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha and of course, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. In a tweet, Karan mentioned that the film is an epic drama and is slated to release next year. Kalank will be co-produced by Fox Star Studios, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Apoorva Mehta.

More on #Kalank...

The film, which was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his dad Yash Johar, will finally be made in 2018...

Story is set in 1940s...

On 18 April 2014, #2States had released. On 18 April 2018, #Kalank begins its journey...#Kalank to release on 19 April 2019. pic.twitter.com/hmlhxetpYx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 18, 2018

According to Taran Adarsh, Kalank was planned 15 years ago by Karan and his father, Yash Johar. The story will be set in the 1940s. Karan possibly is following the good results of 2 States, which was directed by Varman and was released on April 18, 2014. On April 18, 2018, Kalank is announced and work will begin from tomorrow, April 19 onwards.

Kalank was originally supposed to star Sridevi in the lead, but following her demise, Karan brought in Madhuri Dixit for the role. When Madhuri was selected for the film, Jahnvi Kapoor, Sridevi’s daughter posted that she and her family was thankful to Madhuri to be a part of the film.

Some clarifications!!! Yes...we are honoured and humbled to have @MadhuriDixit on board for @abhivarman ‘s next! NO the film is NOT titled SHIDHAT! Yes the film will Commence shoot in mid April! The films final cast and credits will be announced soon! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 19, 2018

Karan had previously tweeted that the film will not be named Shidhat, as it was originally called, and that it will go on the floors in mid-April. Kalank will release on April 19, 2019.