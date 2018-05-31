Kalank: Karan’s gatecrashing stint, Aditya’s day one, and a ‘sweet’ new entrant

The shoot of Karan Johar’s ambitious project Kalank is going on in full swing. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, looks like it is going to be one hell of a multi-starrer drama. While we often come across Varun Dhawan’s Instagram posts and stories about Kalank shoots, and even those of Alia Bhatt’s, this time we came across a story with a new characters entry. Yes, Aditya Roy Kapur has finally started shooting his part.

But that’s not just it! Aditya’s first stint is a song shoot and gatecrashing the same was Karan Johar who introduced us to the Barfi of Bollywood, Kriti Sanon! What was Kriti doing at the shoot? Well, we will have to wait to find that out.

Watch the video first. Listen carefully for details on Karan’s paid stint at weddings. *winks*

Kalank is intriguing and all because of the casting coup that has been managed by the makers. Even Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit came on board together post the infamous and alleged history that they share.

We are now waiting for the looks, posters and trailer of the movie. We hope the makers dish those out soon.