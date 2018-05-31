Kalank: Kriti Sanon to shake a leg with Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur

Abhishek Varman’s directorial Kalank is already a star studded film. Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha feature in lead roles. And now the film welcomes another popular face, Kriti Sanon to the cast. The actress was earlier featured alongside Varun in Rohit Shetty’s 2015 multi-starrer Dilwale. Let’s find out what will the Bareilley Ki Barfi do in Kalank.

Kriti will be reportedly doing a dance number in the film beside Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur. Revealing quite a few details about the song, a source from the film told Mirror, “The song will see the three actors having fun. Kriti began rehearsals on Tuesday with Aditya while Varun started on Wednesday. The song will be shot over the next three days. A lavish set has been erected at Mumbai’s Film City by designer Amrita Mahal and Remo D’souza will be choreographing the song that has been composed by Pritam. Manish Malhotra is styling Kriti’s look. The duo has had extensive discussions around the costume to ensure that the actress looks smoking hot in the Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios production.”

The film will also mark the reunion of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit after over 20 years. Reports also suggest that there are not many scenes of the two together in the film even though they are paired opposite each other. The 90s popular duo featured in several films together including Saajan, Khalnayak and Thaanedaar.

The movie is set in 1940s and was incepted by Karan Johar and his father 15 years ago. Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film is slated for an April 2019 release.