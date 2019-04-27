  3. Bollywood
Kalank loses screens to Avengers, now sharing slots with regional films

Bollywood

Kalank loses screens to Avengers, now sharing slots with regional films

Kalank's early release strategy failed as the film tanked and Avengers: Endgame took over.

back
Avengers EndgameBollywoodEntertainmenthollywoodKalankkaran johar
nextCan Brahmastra stand up to the challenge that is Avengers: Endgame?

within