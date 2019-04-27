Kalank loses screens to Avengers, now sharing slots with regional films

Debanu Das April 27 2019, 10.45 pm April 27 2019, 10.45 pm

Karan Johar’s high budget film Kalank was in trouble when the makers of Avengers: Endgame announced that they’ll be releasing their film on April 26. Initially, the film was slated to release on April 19, just before the start of the weekend – as is the trend with any film. However, after the announcement of Endgame, Karan shifted the release and April 17 was the D-day. The idea was to let Kalank enjoy an extended weekend at the box office.

However, Kalank tanked at the box office and thanks to poor reviews of the film, footfalls dwindled. With the pre-release surge in demand for Endgame, movie theatres began providing more screens for Avengers than Kalank. In.com spoke to Atul Mohan, an industry insider, who said that 80 percent of the screens have been dedicated to Avengers: Endgame. The remaining 20 percent is divided between Kalank and other regional films.

Avengers: Endgame is taking movie theatres by storm

“80 percent has been taken by Avengers. As far as Bombay is concerned, I think a few Marathi pictures have got some screens,” said Mohan, adding that one film cannot dominate an entire theatre and the audience will want to have variety. There are still people who want to watch Kalank and other films.

Avengers Endgame is a highly anticipated superhero film that the makers of Kalank perhaps did not want to mess around with. Reports quoted a source as saying that Kalank would be capitalising on “Mahavir Jayanti as well as Good Friday, besides Saturday and Sunday.” That decision allowed Kalank to have nine days at the box office before Endgame released. Unfortunately for Karan, Kalank released to dismal reviews from critics and the audience. It didn’t take long before it began to tank at the box office. Since then, Avengers: Endgame dominated.