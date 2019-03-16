Kalank: Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum is the epitome of beauty in this new poster

Kalank starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha is one of the most awaited films of the year. A few days ago, the makers launched the teaser of the movie which received a great response. The movie is mounted on a grand scale and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to create a good pre-release buzz. After the teaser, the makers are releasing new posters of the film. After the poster of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, the makers have now released a new poster of Madhuri Dixit.

Madhuri plays the role of Bahaar Begum. Reportedly, she will be seen portraying the character of a madam of a brothel. In the poster, Madhuri is looking stunning and will make her fans go weak in their knees. The teaser promised that we will get to see Madhuri shaking a leg on a couple of songs in the film and we are sure her fans can’t wait to see the actress dancing on the big screen. Also, one of the reasons the moviegoers are eagerly waiting for Kalank is that after a gap of almost 20 years, we will get to see Madhuri and Sanjay on the big screen together.

Sridevi was supposed to play the character of Bahaar Begum in Kalank. But after her demise, Madhuri was roped in. During the teaser launch, when Madhuri was asked about stepping into Sridevi’s shoes, the actress said, "Firstly, her demise was sad news for us and when I was approached for the role, it was not easy for me. I have immense respect for her. She was a good artist and a good human being too. To step into the role, when you look into it as an actress, it's a different scenario as you add your own inputs to the character, but we used to remember her on sets as she was a part of the film. Once you start working, you have to move on and do your job. I did that, but missed her too."

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank is slated to hit the screens on April 17, 2019.