Kalank: Madhuri Dixit enchants in the teaser of Tabaah Ho Gaye song

Ranjini Maitra April 08 2019, 10.31 pm April 08 2019, 10.31 pm

Isn't it such a pleasure to catch glimpses of the beautiful Madhuri Dixit on the big screen? In her next release Kalank, she looks every bit graceful, stealing the thunder whenever and wherever she appears on screen. Ghar More Pardesiya, the track that featured her and Alia Bhatt, however, left fans slightly disappointed. Knowing how magical Madhuri's moves are, everyone expected her to shake a leg, but it was not to be. It seems like the makers have saved the best for now given that the next track from the film has her dancing to perfection.

On Monday, Karan Johar shared a still from Tabaah Ho Gaye, the upcoming track from Kalank. Madhuri is seen dressed in an orange anarkali, in the middle of a dance sequence. Ahead of the song's release on Tuesday, we have now got our hands on a teaser of Tabaah Ho Gaye. Dressed as her reel self Bahaar Begum, she appears to sing. The grandeur of the sets is a complement to the song's mood.

Karan, in his earlier post, mentioned that he happens to be a big fan of Madhuri and is overjoyed for his first major collaboration with her. He also hinted that it was going to be an extremely special treat for Madhuri fans worldwide.

Kalank, which boasts of a solid ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Aditya Roy Kapur among others, will also reunite her with Sanjay Dutt. Sanjay and Madhuri's love story was a much-discussed one in Bollywood but saw no sweet conclusion.

The actress was recently asked on her reunion with Sanjay as well as another old co-star Anil Kapoor (in Total Dhamaal) and she said, "It definitely was good to work again with actors with whom you have done so many films."