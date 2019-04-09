image
Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank: Madhuri Dixit's adaa is still intact

Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

Madhuri Dixit's song Tabaah Ho Gaye from Kalank has a mixture of Kathak and subtle hip-hop.

