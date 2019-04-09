Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s adaa is intact in Tabaah Ho Gaye

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 3.24 pm April 09 2019, 3.24 pm

Saroj Khan and Madhuri Dixit have given us some very iconic dance numbers in the past. Some of them have become cult classics and a must-haves during the wedding seasons. Be it Ek Do Teen from Tezaab or Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from Khalnayak, Maardala from Devdas to Channe Ki Khet Main from Anjaam, the Saroj-Madhuri duo knows how to create classics on celluloid. We were at the special screening of Tabaah from the Abhishek Varman directed Kalank at the Dharma office on Tuesday morning. We must say that while Madhuri may have lost out on some of her best years as a performer, she has lost none of her adaa that has held her in good stead in the past.

The pirouettes have definitely become mindful of those ageing knees but Dixit still has the next lines when it comes to a performer. Tabaah like all other songs that have been released by Dharma from Kalank is grand in its setting. Saroj Khan this time has Remo D’Souza to give his inputs. And while the parkour performances looked great in Ghar More Pardesiya we are not so sure if the subtly induced hip-hop steps in Madhuri’s largely Kathak dominated performance was necessary.

When we met Madhuri after the screening, the actress was very proud of her performance as she remains one of the few one-take artists in the film industry today when it comes to choreography. “The last bit of the song was a long shot and was one sequence shot. We filmed it in 2 takes and the second one was because of the lighting and not because of me. I gave the shot in one take (she chuckles)”, she said.

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Madhuri were shown in the same frame in Ghar More Pardesiya there have been speculations whether there would be a jugalbandi between the two stars just like Madhuri did in Devdas with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Madhuri didn’t quite agree but did drop a hint. When quizzed about it Madhuri flatly said no but when probed further if the NO was for the song or for the reveal? Dixit said it was for the latter.