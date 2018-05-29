Kalank: Madhuri Dixit’s look from the film gets leaked

Madhuri Dixit will be seen in Abhishek Varman’s next which is titled as Kalank. The first choice for the film was Sridevi, but after the actress’ demise Madhuri stepped into her shoes. Produced by Karan Johar, the shooting of the film has kickstarted and the makers till date had very well kept the look of the actors under wraps. But, now Madhuri Dixit’s look from the film has been leaked.

The actress was clicked on the sets of the film wearing a black attire.

There were reports that Madhuri Dixit plays the role of a courtesan in the film, and looking at the look of the actress we feel that the reports were true.

It is also said that there will be a dance number featuring Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt, and we are sure that song will be one of the highlights of the film.

The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. After around more than two decades, Madhuri and Sanjay will be coming together on the big screen once again.

Kalank is slated to hit the screens April 19, 2019, and we simply can’t wait for the film.