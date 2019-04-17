image
  3. Bollywood
Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starrers

Bollywood

Kalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, predicts Ganesha

Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha starrer Kalank hits the screens on April 17.

back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattKalankMadhuri Dixitsanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextKirti Kulhari can't stop grinning after a feast at this famous Bengaluru tiffin room

within