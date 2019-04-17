Kalank: Makers may not get the expected return at the box office, predicts Ganesha

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 8.46 am April 17 2019, 8.46 am

A lot has been said about this upcoming period drama which includes savage actors like Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditya Roy Kapur! Based on the love story of two couples during the pre-independence era, Kalank is going to hit the theaters on the 17th of April, and we are damn excited to witness the stellar performance of the stars.

The movie is directed by Abhishek Varman and is produced by Karan Johar, Sajid Nadiadwala, and Fox Star Studios. This approximately Rs 80 crore budget movie is shot in the film city with a staggering set worth Rs 15 crore, which has the old Delhi moholla vibes! OMG! To add further, the film completed its shooting in January 2019 and features two songs with hot guest appearances, one by Kiara Advani and the other by Kriti Sanon.

Astrological Observations:

- Movie's fate in India:-

The film Kalank is going to hit the big screens in Mumbai under the Taurus Ascendant, the lord of the Ascendant placed in the 11th House of the releasing chart. The audience will love this multi-starer movie whose story revolves around the period of the year 1940s. As such, the movie may receive a great response on the opening week of its release. The screenplay and story of the film will surely attract the attention and interest of the audience. Also, the fact that the movie is based during the pre-independence era and may show a diverse historic culture and a unique period-drama story may captivate and engross the viewers in the theaters. Interestingly, the audience will be able to see Varun and Alia again as a pair and also witness Aditya and Sonakshi on the screen for the first time, which may entice the audience as well. Furthermore, the movie may put emphasis on the communal tension that prevailed before the independence and the story of two love-couples trying to fight this war of love and hatred. The Director’s special sense of applying various techniques in filming various different shots would leave an impression on the mind of the audience for a very long time. At times, the movie may face some negative remarks from the film critics, but they will highlight some key aspects which were of much importance to the movie. On the whole, the story in the movie will be able to impress the audience, for real!

- The star cast performance

The lead male and female stars of the movie would be quite praised and remembered for their royal performance and grip over their ability for depicting the character’s quality and personality in real life. The other supportive stars may also find a good way of showcasing their talent in the movie. The background music and the soundtrack of the movie will be successful in giving the legit feels and would be appreciated by the listeners and viewers. With it's absorbing and entertaining outdoor scenes it would add more charm to the music. There would definitely be one or two beautiful songs that the audience would like to enjoy and get hooked to besides the overall exceptional music that prevails in the film.

- Box office collection in India and overseas?

The makers of the film Kalank may not get the expected return from the box office collection as Mercury is not positioned well in the chart. The movie would also give an average business to the producers from the overseas market. Thus, the movie would somehow be able to get the expected revenue from across the territories with not much profit in the end!