Kalank meets Avengers, Thanos and Spiderman dance to Varun Dhawan's First Class!

Ranjini Maitra April 14 2019, 1.44 pm April 14 2019, 1.44 pm

Where do you find art created by the most talented folks? The museum isn't the answer anymore; it's the internet! The memes and the mash-ups will vouch for what we are saying. Who even thought that Thanos and Spiderman could groove to the tunes of Varun Dhawan's Kalank track First Class, otherwise? Kalank met Avengers here, and our minds are blown. So is Varun Dhawan's, hence, he could not help but share it.

This rib-tickling video, that was probably discovered all thanks to Twitter, has an amused fan shaking a leg with the two superhero characters. The hype of Kalank has taken the Marvel Universe as well, it looks like. There certainly could not be a better version of First Class ever...! We wonder who promoted whom here, but both Thanos and Spiderman look glad to be dancing to a Varun Dhawan track...LOL. Also, such is the power of Bollywood that the biggest villain of the Marvel universe and a superhero befriended each other if you think of it!

Kalank, a multi starrer also starring Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt, releases on 17th April. Avengers: Endgame, the last film of the present Marvel Universe, rolls out in theatres globally on 26th April. This means Varun and Alia's film has just a little more than a week of time alone in theatres before the Endgame craze is felt at the ticket windows. India is a strong market for Marvel fans, a fact that has been acknowledged by the makers as well. We'll just have to wait to find out if that impacts the box office performance of Kalank.

But for now, some great cross promotions just happened!