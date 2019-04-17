Kalank Mid Movie Review: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan's film has decent performances and pleasing visuals

Ranjini Maitra April 17 2019, 10.31 am April 17 2019, 10.31 am

Kalank starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha hits the theatres today (April 17). The hoopla around this film is huge as it stars the bests from the industry. Obviously, the expectations are high and we all are looking forward to witnessing the world of Kalank, the grandeur of which is being compared to that of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film. Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kakank is set in 1946, Husnabad in an undivided India. The pre-partition tension is on a rise. Dev Chowdhary (Aditya Roy Kapur), a journalist, marries Roop (Alia Bhatt) after his cancer-stricken wife Satya (Sonakshi Sinha) insists. There goes Roop, trapped in a loveless marriage.

But Roop's life is in for a change when she joins her husband's newspaper. Her fate draws her across Zafar (Varun Dhawan) and Bahar Begum (Madhuri Dixit), both of whom are aware of deep and discreet secrets of the Chowdhary clan. Sanjay Dutt who essays the role of Aditya Roy Kapur's father has not much to do in the first half of the film.

Kalank, so far features decent performance, pleasing visuals but no stirring moments. A number of subplots, some of them influenced by the contemporary socio-political ongoings, flow simultaneously. We are yet to see how the relationship, as well as secrets, unfold.

For the complete movie review, stay tuned to in.com.