Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hilarious memes

Darshana Devi April 18 2019, 1.15 pm April 18 2019, 1.15 pm

Abhishek Varman’s Kalank has started well at the box office with Day 1 collection at 21.60 crore. The film boasts of a stellar star-cast of Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit, Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt but looks like it couldn’t match-up to fan expectations. Disappointed fans took to Twitter to share their reviews on the film the way they know best - through hilarious memes. From the film’s dialogues to its posters they found inspiration everywhere. Game Of Thrones too was part of their meme game.

Although the film was appreciated for its foot-tapping numbers, many were of the opinion that the plot and the story was too predictable. Despite the extravagant sets and ravishing costumes, most of the audience claimed that the film wasn’t worth the money. Some also suggested that the film ‘certainly lacks soul’. One of the users used Alia’s wedding picture from the film with the dialogue “Humse zyada barbaad aur koi nahi iss duniya me” and described it writing “Audience after watching Kalank. #KalankReview.”

Another user used a still from Madhuri’s Tabaah Ho Gaye song with the same caption.

We bet this one’s going to be your favourite and why not, it’s GOT.

One user posted a picture from the press conference of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Zero to describe the film.

Dying already? Here’s another one!

“Nahi bachega mai idhar, mar jayga main idhar hi,” was one of the user’s reaction. LOL!

However, it was the performance of the star cast that received a big thumbs up! Set in 1945, pre-Independence era, the film is helmed by Abhishek Varman and is reportedly made at a budget of Rs 80 crore. It also stars Kriti Sanon and Kiara Advani in special appearances.