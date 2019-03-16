Kalank new poster: Sanjay Dutt is impressive as Balraj Chaudhry

Makers of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Kalank has kept fans excited for the film with its multiple posters. The much-anticipated teaser was recently dropped too, and fans went gaga over the intense acting delivered by the cast. On Saturday, the full-fledged look of Madhuri Dixit was unveiled and following which, another new poster featuring a popular actor has been released. We bet, this fresh new poster will make you want to dig deep into the actor’s character.

It’s Sanjay Dutt, whose calm demeanour in the poster that is titillating. Dutt features with a cigar in his hands while looking out of his car window on a rainy night. The actor can also be seen wearing a grim expression on his face. His black-and-grey bearded look with glasses calls for attention. Needless to say, the poster has indeed kept the mystery behind his character alive. While sharing it, Dutt mentioned in his caption that ‘it’s never easy playing a man of few words’ and we are now eagerly waiting to see his impeccable acting in the film.

The film also marks the reunion of Dutt and Madhuri after twenty-one long years. At the teaser launch of the period drama, Dutt opened up about his reunion and experience of working with Madhuri after two decades. “I feel happy that I got to work with her after so long. And I would try to work with her more,” he said.

On the other hand, Madhuri too shared that she is ecstatic to work with Dutt after so long and said, "We're working together after twenty years. It is very wonderful to work with people who had worked with before."

The film, also starring Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, hits the screens on April 17.