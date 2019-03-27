Kalank: Rajasthan Police picks viral dialogue for campaign against drug abuse, Varun Dhawan responds

The trailer of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt's Kalank boasted some gorgeous visuals. It impressed the netizens, and the meme-diggers as well! How many of you saw Twitter flooding with the Kalank memes? Alia Bhatt's already viral dialogue 'Humse Zyada Barbad Aur Koi Nahi Iss Duniya Mein' was ruling the chart. It is amazing as to how smart some people on the internet are...they can turn the most romantic stuff to the most hilarious one! But here's the good thing.

Apart from mere memes, the dialogue is serving some good cause as well. Rajasthan Police picked it up for their campaign against drug abuse. Looks effective, we must say. Their quite creative tweet was addressed to people who fall prey to the deadly trap of theft and drugs. It caught Varun's attention, who also lent his support and retweeted the message. And when public figures raise voice about things that truly matter, it does make a difference.

Hence, Rajasthan Police wanted to thank him and came up with a quirkier reply, consisting of three of his film names i.e. Student Of The Year, Dhishoom and Dilwale. Isn't that quirky?

Thank you @Varun_dvn. Coming as it is from 'Student of the Year', the message is sure to act as 'Dhishoom' for drugs-loving 'Dilwale'!@karanjohar https://t.co/iWaemM6wZH — Rajasthan Police (@PoliceRajasthan) March 27, 2019

Varun, in Kalank, plays Zafar, a man with an unfinished love story. It is being said that a major portion of the film will unfold around a communal tension and Varun's character will have a meaty role in the circumstance. He trained hard for his reel avatar and also took to social media to share how he was really excited to train for a character, after years.

The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Directed by Abhishek Varman, the film is slated to release on 19th April 2019.