Kalank shoot begins, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt share updates

In what could possibly be the biggest release next year, the Karan Johar produced Kalank has a bevy of stars working in it and was being planned for decades. The film was first envisioned by Karan and his father, Yash Johar some 15 years ago. Karan revealed the film’s name yesterday and had also mentioned the cast. In a tweet from industry analyst Taran Adarsh, it was clear that the film would be going on floors from mid-April.

The star cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Varun and Alia are a hit pair in the industry who have worked on hit films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They have already begun working on the film and Varun even shared pictures from the sets.

The men in RED and BLACK :) Day 1 of #Kalank calls for a visit to set from the 3 most important people! What a way to begin the film!! @karanjohar @NGEMovies #DavidDhawan ♥️@Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/U3iMTs912I — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) April 18, 2018

Meanwhile, Kalank will also see the reunion of the hit pair from the 90s – Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit – after a gap of 25 years.

#KALANK is a film KAran wanted to direct 15 years ago. Now 15 years later that dream will be realised. Feel honoured that I can be a part of this huge ensemble and Karan’s dream film directed by #Abhishek. happy to do my 3rd film with #SajidNadiadwala and thankful for the support — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) April 18, 2018

Kalank will be directed by Abhishek Varman, who had also directed 2 States. The film will be a period drama set in the 1940s that will also star Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Just finished my shoot with @AnilKapoor and #indrakumar on the sets of #TotalDhamaal and was phenomenal as usual. Now arrived at the sets of #Kalank with @karanjohar for the look test. The sets are breathtaking. Can’t wait for you to see both films!! — Madhuri Dixit-Nene (@MadhuriDixit) April 18, 2018

Speaking to the media Karan said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago... a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father... am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman. A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

The late actress Sridevi was originally apart of the cast but following her sudden demise, Madhuri was roped in by Karan to replace her.