Kalank shoot begins, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt share updates

First published: April 19, 2018 12:53 PM IST | Updated: April 19, 2018 04:21 PM IST | Author: Debanu Das

In what could possibly be the biggest release next year, the Karan Johar produced Kalank has a bevy of stars working in it and was being planned for decades. The film was first envisioned by Karan and his father, Yash Johar some 15 years ago. Karan revealed the film’s name yesterday and had also mentioned the cast. In a tweet from industry analyst Taran Adarsh, it was clear that the film would be going on floors from mid-April.

The star cast includes Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. Varun and Alia are a hit pair in the industry who have worked on hit films such as Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. They have already begun working on the film and Varun even shared pictures from the sets.

Meanwhile, Kalank will also see the reunion of the hit pair from the 90s – Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit – after a gap of 25 years.

Kalank will be directed by Abhishek Varman, who had also directed 2 States. The film will be a period drama set in the 1940s that will also star Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha.

Speaking to the media Karan said, “Kalank has been an emotional journey for me! A gem of an idea that I had nearly 15 years ago... a film that was in a pre-production stage helmed by my father... am now proud to Pass it onto the extremely capable and visionary hands of our director Abhishek Varman. A beautifully structured story by Shibani Bathija and an exceptionally fluid narrative and screenplay by Abhishek.”

The late actress Sridevi was originally apart of the cast but following her sudden demise, Madhuri was roped in by Karan to replace her.

