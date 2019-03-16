Bollywood Kalank: Sonakshi Sinha holds a world of emotions in this new poster of the film Rushabh Dhruv March 15 2019, 7.12 pm March 15 2019, 7.12 pm

We’re mesmerised with the captivating world of Kalank. The larger-than-life sets, impactful dialogues, wonderful actors and the superb background score are some of the key elements that fans are loving. The movie stars Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. To keep the fans glued and set the right amount of curiosity around the film, the makers are doing their best on social media. It was Alia Bhatt who introduced us to Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapur's characters through two posters.

Now, just a few hours ago, Karan Johar teased fans with a fresh new poster from the magnum opus which features Sonakshi Sinha as Satya. Holding a world of emotions in her eyes, Sonakshi Sinha looks enthralling. Donning a saree along with subtle makeup, a bindi on her forehead and a castle in the backdrop, this new poster makes us even more curious about the movie. Till now, the makers have introduced us with three character posters of Varun Dhawan as Zafar, Aditya Roy Kapur as Dev Chaudhry and Sonakshi Sinha as Satya. So, now we wait for who is next?

In an interview, Sonakshi said, “I have a challenging role and the story is incredible! Just to be a part of the film is surreal. Everyone in the film is playing a role you haven't seen them in before so it will be a treat for audiences. I'm very excited about it.” Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is slated to release on April 17, 2019. Now after the teaser of the film, we wait for the trailer to be out.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates from Bollywood!