June 25 2019

As we stepped into a brand new 2019, the box office began a fresh run with Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike becoming a massive hit. Morning shows the day, right? We are well past after the first six months of 2019 and the first quarter of the year has given us quite a few strong hits. However, there were also films that turned out disappointing and fell flat in terms of business as well.

Have a look at the box office duds that the first half of 2019 gave us so far!

#Kalank

Karan Johar's magnum opus boasted of an elaborate star cast including his favourite pair, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt. After all these years, it also managed to reunite former lovers Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit. But the film failed on many levels, earning not more than around Rs 80 crore at the end. The budge, being over Rs 130 crore, led the film to become a failure.

#Why Cheat India

Emraan Hashmi's film was first clashing with Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Thackeray, which they averted. Next was a name change episode, in which the CBFC objected to the film's previous name 'Cheat India' and a 'why' was added. None of it saved it from flunking. Why Cheat India promised to be a hard-hitting take on the corruption that has taken over the Indian education system but impressed neither the audience nor the critics. It grossed a mere Rs 9 crore at the box office.

#Rangeela Raja

It clearly looks like Govinda's 'comeback' films aren't really marking a comeback anymore. Aa Gaya Hero, released in 2017, was a true disaster. Not many, after that, saw Pahlaj Nihalani planning a film with him. But then happened Rangeela Raja, apparently inspired by business tycoon Vijay Mallya. Not that we foresaw a great business, but the film finally didn't even touch a crore. It managed to mint approximately Rs 30 lakhs. Okay!

#Sonchiriya

Tigmanshu Dhulia has a name for making believable crime films. Only a few films can match up to the love that Gangs of Wasseypur enjoys, even years after its release. His association with Sushant Singh Rajput was something to look forward to. It received mixed reviews and below average collections. The film was made on a reported budget of around Rs 30 crore but minted not more than Rs 6 crore. That's a massive flop!

#Blank

Dimple Kapadia's nephew Karan Kapadia's launch vehicle Blank also starred Dimple's close friend Sunny Deol. The trailer looked promising, with Sunny's cop character being torn between the ideas of right and wrong, and Karan playing a victim of many circumstances. However, the film didn't work wonders and stopped at less than Rs 5 crore.