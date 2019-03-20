Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starrers

"No, the Ram Lakhan remake is not happening. Two stars don't want to work together, they just want to promote each other's films. This young lot, they will tweet for each other, but they will not work with each other." Rohit Shetty made this revelation in August 2017. The blockbuster director was very keen on a remake of the cult classic Ram Lakhan with gen-next stars. But his mojo was killed after he could not find two leading male stars to act together in a film. Cut to March 2019, we are eagerly waiting for the multi-starrer Kalank to hit the screens. Starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur (the gen-next lot precisely) along with Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt, Kalank seems to be one extravagant affair that will take the box office by storm. Can we register a shift in the way Bollywood is making its movie? Yes, we can!

Since the 90s, stars have always been insecure about their position in the industry and are in the business of amassing as many fans as possible. A hit as a 'solo' lead meant a lot. Probably that is why we never saw Aamir and Shah Rukh doing a film together. It is a very recent phenomenon that celebs have begun promoting films that star their contemporaries. Earlier, it was a battle of words and box office hits that kept everyone buzzing. In fact, even during the release of Shahid Kapoor, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s Padmaavat, we heard stories of one being upset with the other one receiving more screen space even though he was the 'hero'. With time, things change. Kalank goes to further prove it. And let us tell you that it is not the only multi-starrer that has got us intrigued.

In fact, one can easily foresee an era of large films with ensemble cast showing off their talent without the fear of 'competition'. Let's consider Karan Johar's Takht. It will star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and a few more. A very young lot and none of them are 'ordinary' anymore. Multi-starrer is the new 'in-thing'; an obsession that would stay longer than we would expect.

Some credit can also be given to filmmakers who have gone beyond creating stories with just one lead. Brahmastra for instance. It may revolve around Alia and Ranbir, but it has Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna coming together for the fantasy adventure. It is the biggest casting coup of sorts. Ajay Devgn's recently announced film Bhuj: The Pride of India has got Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt and Sonakshi Sinha onboard.

Are we all charged up to see a hoard of celebs cramped in one frame? Yes, we are :) We like the change.