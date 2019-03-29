Bollywood Kalank's title track postponed, is Ranveer Singh's IncInk the real reason?

The makers of Kalank have kept fans hooked with multiple posters of the film. The much-anticipated teaser and the trailer of the movie released a few days ago, and fans went gaga over the larger than life vibe of the clip. After the trailer, the makers dropped the first song - Ghar More Pardesiya featuring Madhuri Dixit and Alia Bhatt - and boy, the song is magical! Right from Alia-Madhuri sharing a single frame to Alia Bhatt's fabulous Kathak moves in the song, fans were impressed and how. After the first song, then came First Class, the song featuring Varun Dhawan. On Friday, team Kalank was supposed to drop the title track of the movie, but unfortunately, it seems that the wait has stretched longer as the makers have postponed it by a day, which means the song will be released on Saturday.

Producer Karan Johar shared the same news on Twitter and mentioned the reason behind the delay. While the reason seems not-so-justified, we wonder what is the actual cause of pushing the release day of the song. It could be because the Gully Boy of Bollywood has launched his music label. Yes, Ranveer Singh has launched his independent music record label called IncInk. Connecting the dots, we wonder if the makers of Kalank did not release the title track of the film on Friday as they feared losing the trending spot on social media to Ranveer Singh. That's what we assume. Team Kalank halted for a day to give Ranveer Singh space to shine.

We apologise from the bottom of our hearts! Will have to delay our #KalankTitleTrack by a day...all of us ! Pritam...Amitabh...Arijit and Abhishek want to present the best version of our favourite track in the film...song will be out Tomorrow! A big sorry again from team #kalank — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) March 29, 2019

Ranveer has launched the label in collaboration with filmmaker-musician Navzar Eranee. IncInk will launch its first single and music video - Zeher - on Friday and the first three talents being launched via the label are Kaam Bhaari (who has sung Zeher), SlowCheeta and Spitfire. The actor who, himself, is no less than a live wire in real life shared that he is very excited to launch these three under his label.