Kalank Title Track: Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt’s chemistry is like one soothing poetry!

Divya Ramnani March 30 2019, 4.20 pm March 30 2019, 4.20 pm

The wait for the title track of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit’s Kalank seemed forever. From the film’s makers to its cast, everyone teased fans with some of the most stunning glimpses from the song. The song was slated to release on Friday but was delayed by a day for reasons best known to the makers. Karan Johar even apologised for the delay but it looks like the wait is finally over and it was so worth it. The makers of Kalank have finally dropped in the much-awaited title track, which goes on to the lines of ‘Kalank Nahi Ishq Hai.”

Featuring the stunning Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the song boasts of some of the most serene visuals, sizzling chemistry between the lead pairs and, of course, Arijit Singh’s mesmerising vocals. Touted as a romantic song, the Kalank title track is a perfect dedication for your loved one. It gives us a sneak peek into all the special yet intriguing moments shared by all the couples in Kalank. While the song mainly focuses on Zafar and Roop’s intense love-story, it manages to feature a little of Sonakshi, Aditya, Madhuri and Sanjay. Kalank, which is set against the backdrop of the 1940s', does all the justice to that era. Thanks to all the beautifully mounted sets.

Well, if Arijit’s voice will haunt you, we can assure that Amitabh Bhattacharya’s deep lyrics will leave you wanting for more. So, 10/10 from our side! Coincidentally, Kalank's title track reminds us of Laal Ishq from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela. But, we guess that’s strictly because of Arijit Singh. Kalank, directed by Abhishek Varman and produced under Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 17, 2019.