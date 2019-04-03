Kalank trailer: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha drop Karan Johar's magnum opus

Nikita Thakkar April 03 2019, 4.56 pm April 03 2019, 4.56 pm

After the posters, teaser and a few songs, the makers of Kalank have finally dropped the trailer. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt; Kalank trailer comes across as a visual treat. The grandeur of it can be compared to that of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's vision and one can say that it is going to be a unique experience for the viewers. A trailer launch event was held which saw Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit and Kunal Kemmu in the attendance.

Set in the 1940s, Kalank will chronicle many different life stories interestingly intertwined with each other. Varun Dhawan essays the role of Zafar who falls in love with Roop played by Alia Bhatt. She is married to Aditya Roy Kapur who is in love with Sonakshi Sinha. Sanjay Dutt as Balraj Chaudhry and Madhuri Dixit as Bahaar Begum have some impressive roles to play in Kalank. The 2 minute 11-second long trailer gives us an insight into their lives and how things change because of one bad decision made by Roop. Without giving away much, Kalank trailer has managed to impress us. If you have an eye for detail, you'll catch the glimpse of Kriti Sanon in one of the dance sequences. Watch it here...

Produced under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions, Kalank is directed by Abhishek Varman. It is co-produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and will hit the screens on April 17. Going by trailer, one can say that it has the potential to make it big at the box office. We are waiting...