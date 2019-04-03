Kalank trailer: Is Sanjay Dutt still guilty about his life's Kalank?

Darshana Devi April 03 2019, 7.56 pm April 03 2019, 7.56 pm

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt’s life has been one hell of a roller-coaster ride. For the very first time, the actor’s life was showcased on screen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, which had Ranbir Kapoor as the lead. Ever since the film was released, the actor’s life has been the topic of discussion among many, some of whom also went on to call it a ‘whitewash’ of Dutt’s image. Well, the actor tumultuous life may be a thing of the past, but it looks like he still needs to come out in the open to talk about it and seems to be guilty about it as well.

During a media interaction at the trailer launch of Kalank on Wednesday, the actor was quizzed about the Kalank (shame) of his life and if ever any accusation was forced on him. To which, he was quick to reply, “Mai toh kalank hi hun yaar. Mai dhopaya bhi gaya tha aur mai kamaya bhi (I’m myself a Kalank. A few accusations were forced on me and I earned some of them as well).”

Dutt will soon be seen in this Karan Johar production, one that also stars an ensemble cast.

This takes us back to the teaser launch of the film in which he had a similar reply to the question. During the event, when everyone had to talk about one Kalank they had, Dutt said, “Jail Gaya Hoon, Woh Kalank Abhi Mit Gaya Lagta Hai (I think I can stop being ashamed of going to jail now)," before the crowd cheered ‘Baba, Baba’.

Dutt was accused of illegitimate possession of arms and was arrested under the provisions of Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention)Act or TADA Act after the 1993 Mumbai blasts. After an arrest, a bail, a cancellation of bail and a re-arrest, the Supreme Court sentenced him to six years of rigorous imprisonment in 2007. In February 2016, he was set free after finishing his sentence.