Kalank Trailer Launch Live Updates: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sonakshi Sinha's intricate journey begins

Live Update

The Kalank hysteria seems to have taken over the entire Bollywood by storm. Boasting of an ensemble cast, this Abhishek Varman film starring Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit is grand on every level. From the film’s character posters to a spectacular teaser and mesmerising songs like Ghar More Pardesiya, First Class and the Kalank Title track, everything in regards to this film has only added to our excitement. Now, the makers are all set to release the trailer of the film amid the presence of its entire cast.

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar took to their social media accounts and shared the news with fans. With such tremendous buzz, the expectations from Kalank’s trailer are sky high and we can’t wait to witness more of this magnum opus. The premise of Kalank is set in the pre-independence era. From what it looks like, the period film is an intense love story with multiple subplots and twists. Reportedly, it is based upon an elite family and many truths that it hides within. Due to communal tension, many secrets begin to stir up. The film is scheduled to release on April 17, 2019.

Well, as the excitement and madness have reached its peak, catch all the live updates from the Kalank trailer launch event right here.