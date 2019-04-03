Kalank Trailer Review: Aditya Roy Kapur outshines Alia and Varun in this SLB rip-off

Almas Khateeb April 03 2019, 4.41 pm April 03 2019, 4.41 pm

After much ado, the trailer of Karan Johar's magnum opus, Kalank, is here. Starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditya Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles, the trailer was finally unveiled on Wednesday amid much gusto. Now, first things first, the trailer looks like it’s right out of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's wet dreams. Magnificent sets, powerful choreography, and stunning visuals are aided by some stellar actors in grand outfits; but this isn't a Sanjay Leela Bhansali venture.

It seems like the powerhouse of talent, Alia Bhatt will have to take a backseat on this one as Aditya Roy Kapur demands your attention. Similarly, the millennial Govinda - Varun Dhawan - a beefy Zafar looks stereotyped to death. Varun and Alia's legendary chemistry seems to have fizzled out as they deliver serious lines with a non-urgency that is opposing the situation. The story is as follows and I'll abandon the character names: Alia is married off to Aditya who is already married to Sonakshi. In saunters Varun Dhawan looking like a young Salman Khan to woo the married Alia who throws caution to the wind while falling in love with him. There is also Kunal Khemu who plays a rioteer who will eventually incite some drama that'll lead the film to its climax. Oh, and there’s a little bit of Dilwale Dhulania Le Jayenge in the film – trust a Karan Johar production to take one of the most iconic scenes in Indian cinema and add a love triangle to it.

Directed by Abhishek Varman, Kalank is set in the 1940s and it is no secret that the story revolves around forbidden love during Independence. Unfortunately for Dharma Productions, a certain section of the internet has deduced that Kalank is "inspired' by a book written in 1999 - What the Body Remembers by Shauna Singh Baldwin. The premise of the book is the story of a woman who is married to a man who’s already married to a woman who cannot produce an heir amidst the communal tensions during the 1940s. Karan Johar has described Kalank as “a story of turbulent relationships and eternal love”. In an Instagram post, KJo wrote how Kalank was very close to his heart as it was his father’s dream to watch it come to life.