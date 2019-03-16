Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

The teaser of Kalank was unveiled a few days ago. The movie stars Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. Varun plays the character of Zafar and his hot look in the teaser made his female fans go weak in their knees. The actor was in London for the shooting of Street Dancer and before he left from there, Varun received a special gift from a fan out there.

The actor took to Instagram to inform his fans that as he was leaving from London, a fan gifted him a jacket in which his character of Zafar has been painted. He has posted a picture of himself wearing the jacket and wrote that Zafar is one of the most iconic characters that he has played. In the teaser Varun is impressive and now we wait to see how he has performed in the movie. Well, we have a lot of expectations from him as with every film Varun has surprised his fans.

On Instagram story, he posted a couple of videos, in which he is seen interacting with the fan who gave her that painted jacket. Varun in the video reveals that it is hand made. Now isn’t that great?

Directed by Abhishek Varman and produced by Karan Johar and Sajid Nadiadwala, Kalank is slated to hit the screens on April 17, 2019. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on April 19, 2019, but it is said that it has been rescheduled because of Avengers: Endgame. The Hollywood film releases on April 26, 2019, and if Kalank released on April 19 it would have faced competition with Avengers: Endgame after seven days. But the Varun Dhawan-Alia Bhatt starrer will now have 9 days before Avengers: Endgame hits the screens.