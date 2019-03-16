image
Sunday, March 17th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Bollywood

Kalank: Varun Dhawan gets a special gift from a fan in London

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   March 16 2019, 6.51 pm
back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattBollywoodEntertainmentKalankMadhuri Dixitsanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextKareena Kapoor Khan has a funny reply to a troll saying 'Taimur Ali Khan is dying of hunger'

within