Kalank: Varun Dhawan in beast mode

Being fit for a film is one thing but what Varun Dhawan is up to for Kalank is nothing short of madness. Varun has been working extra hard for the upcoming film being produced by Karan Johar. In his own words, it has been years since he finally got a character that he is very excited to train for.
Night training for #kalank. After years iv got a character for whom I’m very excited to train for. Try this only once you get used to the movements. It’s taken me sometime to master this.keep your core engaged at all times. P.s that the new mission impossible theme playing in the background and my trainer Prashant shooting this
Last night, Varun shared a video of him pulling off an insane workout regimen. And to make things dramatic, the newly released theme song of Mission Impossible was playing in the background as Varun’s trainer recorded the video. This isn't the first time we're seeing varun put up pictures of his Kalank training regimen, he's been working hard for his look for a long time.
Varun had begun shooting for Kalank last month and on May 9, he revealed on Instagram that the crew has finished shooting a song. The video shows him sitting in a car as he says that the shoot was completed at 6 am in the morning. The team was shooting for the entire night and the song was choreographed by Race 3 director Remo D’Souza. Pritam was in charge of the music.
Kalank is being directed by Abhishek Varman who had also worked on 2 States. Besides Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This film will be the reunion of Sanjay Dutt with Madhuri Dixit after several years.
Varun recently completed filming for Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga which also stars Anushka Sharma. His recent release October was critically acclaimed but did not make it big commercially. His current film, Kalank is scheduled for a 2019 release.