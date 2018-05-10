Kalank: Varun Dhawan in beast mode

Being fit for a film is one thing but what Varun Dhawan is up to for Kalank is nothing short of madness. Varun has been working extra hard for the upcoming film being produced by Karan Johar. In his own words, it has been years since he finally got a character that he is very excited to train for.

Last night, Varun shared a video of him pulling off an insane workout regimen. And to make things dramatic, the newly released theme song of Mission Impossible was playing in the background as Varun’s trainer recorded the video. This isn't the first time we're seeing varun put up pictures of his Kalank training regimen, he's been working hard for his look for a long time.

#KALANK mornings 🌶 A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 27, 2018 at 8:10pm PDT

Varun had begun shooting for Kalank last month and on May 9, he revealed on Instagram that the crew has finished shooting a song. The video shows him sitting in a car as he says that the shoot was completed at 6 am in the morning. The team was shooting for the entire night and the song was choreographed by Race 3 director Remo D’Souza. Pritam was in charge of the music.

#KALANK training A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 22, 2018 at 10:55am PDT

Kalank is being directed by Abhishek Varman who had also worked on 2 States. Besides Varun Dhawan, the film also stars Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This film will be the reunion of Sanjay Dutt with Madhuri Dixit after several years.

Birthday workout #nocake #KALANK @prashantsixpack A post shared by Varun Dhawan (@varundvn) on Apr 23, 2018 at 9:37pm PDT

Varun recently completed filming for Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga which also stars Anushka Sharma. His recent release October was critically acclaimed but did not make it big commercially. His current film, Kalank is scheduled for a 2019 release.