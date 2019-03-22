Bollywood Kalank's First Class: Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan climb up walls to entertain audience at the song launch Darshana Devi March 22 2019, 4.29 pm March 22 2019, 4.29 pm

For the past few days, Varun Dhawan has been teasing fans with updates on his second song from Kalank titled First Class. It was in Zee Cine Awards 2019 on Tuesday night that Varun flaunted his killer moves on the song for the first time. Since that evening, fans have been eagerly waiting and Varun has been treating us with short promo videos of the song that also features Kiara Advani. In fact, a little before the song launch too he unveiled another teaser and a few stills of from the song. He and Alia Bhatt, his love interest in the film, finally got together to launch the song in Bandra’s Gaiety Galaxy theatre on Friday and it was a riot!

Varun and Alia, who arrived in colour-coordinated black Indian outfits, were met with lots of hoots and cheers as they took centre stage. Varun, being his usual playful self, calmed down the chaos to say that he had something to share. “This is the very first time that Alia Bhatt has come to Gaiety Galaxy so of course she deserves a lot of whistles,” Varun said as the entire crowd went into a whole new level of frenzy. Check out the glimpse below.

That’s not all. Varun even asked if there was anyone in the crowd who could blow the loudest whistle. He then called a fan up on the stage and asked him, “How do you whistle when you spot Alia on the screens?” and the young boy responded by giving the loudest whistle possible.

The two then entertained fans with a wonderful performance on the stage.

Hang on, the party isn’t over yet! The duo even entertained fans outside the hall. They conquered the hall’s parapet and danced their hearts out on First Class, leaving fans smitten with their beautiful chemistry.

The two then finally bid adieu to the super excited audience and before making her exit, Alia screamed at the top of her voice to remind fans of the film’s release date.

Kalank, also starring Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit, releases on April 17.