image
Friday, March 22nd 2019
English
Kalank's First Class: Varun Dhawan's dance has got the netizens love-struck!

Bollywood

Kalank's First Class: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry has got netizens love struck!

Here's how netizens reacted to Varun Dhawan's First Class from Kalank.

back
Aditya Roy KapurAlia BhattFirst ClassKalankkaran joharMadhuri Dixitsanjay duttSonakshi SinhaVarun Dhawan
nextQuickies 22nd March 2019: Kalank's First Class song, Akshay Kumar's Kesari leaked by Tamilrockers, Aamir Khan's IPL connection and more...

within