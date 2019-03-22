Kalank's First Class: Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani's chemistry has got netizens love struck!

After teasing fans for a few days, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt finally launched the second song from Kalank titled First Class on Friday. Fans gathered in large numbers at Mumbai's Gaiety Galaxy and went nuts on seeing the two stars. Much to their delight, Varun and Alia entertained the audience by grooving to the song. Ever since Varun first unveiled the song at the Zee Cine Awards 2019, we have been humming the catchy lyrics of the foot-tapping number. While the anticipation level for the film is very high, let’s have a look at what Twitter has to say about this brand new song.

The chemistry between Varun and Kiara Advani in the song has left many fans in awe! A lot have taken to the micro-blogging site to post screenshots of the song along with heart and love-struck emojis. Varun’s dance performance, as usual, has been well-received. Amidst the praises, one Twitter user also wondered if the track would suit the film’s 1940’s theme. While another wrote, “They (Varun and Kiara) look first class together."

Some have stated that First Class overshadows Ghar More Pardesiya, the first song of the film that made it to the internet.

See #FirstClass it overshadows #Ghar by mile... it would be erased — My Name is Joy Samuel Carie (@joy_samuel79) March 22, 2019

Varun's dance performance in the song was desperately looked forward to, by all his fans and he did not disappoint.

#FirstClass song is so cool and ZAFAR ka dance 👌😍 @Varun_dvn — Varrulovers ᴷᴬᴸᴬᴺᴷ (@Varrulovers) March 20, 2019

#firstclass song achha hai par do u really think it'll suit 1940's theme? — Aadil ZAFAR Mansuri (@Aadil_mns) March 20, 2019

Besides the cast, singer Arijit Singh was also hugely appreciated for his magical voice in it!

The song has glimpses of a wedding, that takes place between Aditya and Alia, which is a slight contrast to the otherwise light mood of the song. It also features some scenes of Madhuri Dixit towards the end.

Helmed by Abhishek Varman and produced under the banner of Dharma Productions, Kalank is set to hit the screens on April 17.