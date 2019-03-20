Kalank's First Class: Varun Dhawan teases fans with a promo, reveals the release date

Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are back as a pair for their upcoming Kalank. The trailer of the film was unveiled a few days back and Varun stunned us with his impactful presence in it. Fans are now eagerly waiting to see more of him, especially after seeing the glimpse of his bull-fighting sequence in it. You didn’t have to wait for long as a fresh new song from the film, starring the Sui Dhaaga actor, is to be out soon!

Varun announced on Wednesday that the new song, titled First Class, is to be out soon. Ahead of that, he teased fans with a small clip to notch up the anticipation. In the promo video, Kiara Advani is seen waiting for Varun, who arrives late and apologises to her. “Aur kya chal raha hai?” Varun asks and Kiara replies, “Bas, sab first class.” He then points at her shoulder and tells her that he heard she hurt herself. “You heard I got hurt or you were the one to hurt me while doing the rehearsals?” responds Kiara. "Baaki sab first class," she says again. She constantly repeats the word ‘First Class’ and Varun wonders the reason behind her repeating it so many times. Kiara blushes and says that since she is with Zafar (Varun’s character in Kalank), her life has changed to ‘First Class’. Varun then signs off revealing that the song is to be out on Friday.

This also reminds us that just recently, Varun and Kiara were pictured by our shutterbugs outside a dance studio in Bandra. Little did we know that it was for the rehearsals of the promo.

Kalank, helmed by Abhishek Verman, also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt. It’s slated to be out on April 19.