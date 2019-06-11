Darshana Devi June 11 2019, 9.20 pm June 11 2019, 9.20 pm

Menstrual hygiene has been a huge matter of concern in our country. Over the last few years, the government of India has taken significant steps regarding the hygiene of the citizens and that includes Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, which has been one of its biggest campaigns. Menstrual Hygiene Management (MHM) has been made a vital part of its guidelines. Now, an international organisation that works on women’s economic and social empowerment, named Inner Wheels, has taken up this important issue and has come up with a two-day conference to create awareness on menstrual hygiene. The event had the attendance of over 500 women including celebs like Kalki Koechlin, Tisca Chopra and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

While speaking at the event, Shabana said, “I am happy that through this conference we are trying to break the taboo around menstruation and raising our voice to educate women for maintaining menstrual hygiene.”

Kalki Koechlin raises awareness on mental hygiene

Congratulating the organisation for its great initiative, she said, “Empowering woman isn’t about making women strong. Women are already strong. It’s about changing the way you recognize the strength of a woman. We should take care of ourselves and our daughter along with son and husband equally.”

In India, menstruation is a subject that is considered as a taboo or stigma by many women even today. For some, even talking about menstruation was once considered as a great taboo. Multiple movements and organisations in today’s date that aim to educate females about sanitary hygiene.