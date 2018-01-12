Kalki Koechlin to join Ranveer as a rapper in Zoya Akhtars Gully Boy

Director Zoya Akhtar is all set to rope in Kalki Koechlin for another collaboration after Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011). Kalki are set to team up with Zoya again for a prominent role in the director’s next project Gully Boy which features Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead.

The film is based on the lives of Mumbai street rappers Divine and Naezy and Ranveer will be seen as a rapper himself. According to the reports, Kalki will play the role of a rapper in the film alongside Ranveer Singh. The project will see Ranveer paired opposite Alia for the first time on the silver screen.

Gully Boy is currently in pre-production with Ranveer and Alia attending various script sessions with Zoya and the versatile Kalki too will join them soon. The film is said to go on floors next week and will be shot extensively in Mumbai including the slums of Dharavi. Ranveer has also started recording songs for the movie and is snapped on several occasions, outside a music studio as he works with the popular rappers. Videos of his rehearsals with Divine and Naezy have gone viral and fans can’t wait to see them set the screen on fire with their street rapping.

Ranveer Singh is also gearing up for the release of his much delayed film Padmavati, now titled to Padmaavat. The film finally has a date with the theaters on January 25. Alia Bhatt too has a release coming soon with Raazi hitting the theatres in May. Kalki Koechlin, who is also working on indie films and shorts, was last seen in the critically acclaimed film Ribbon.